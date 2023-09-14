Drought expands across Western Wisconsin while light rain finally returns to the forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures took quite a jump today from freezing or near-freezing lows up into the 80s in parts of Western Wisconsin. The morning started cold with lows in the 30s for most near and east of US-53 and 40s west.
Black River Falls and Medford were the two airport automated weather stations to report freezing temperatures in our area this morning, with Black River Falls dropping down to 30. The coldest I saw in the state was 28 at Camp Douglas/Volk Field southeast of Black River Falls.
From that cold start, temps warmed at least into the 70s and some spots closer to the Minnesota border made it into the 80s. Black River Falls nearly warmed 50 degrees between that morning low of 30.
