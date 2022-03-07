 Skip to main content
Dry forecast to increase snow deficit through first half of Eau Claire's 4th snowiest month

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Highs today topped out fairly close to the freezing mark, but the sunshine did help melt a bit more snow despite a few flakes falling this morning that obviously didn't add up to anything.

A combination of melting snow and recent rainfall has led to the Trempealeau River near Arcadia to reach flood stage, thus a Flood Warning is in effect near the river until it's expected to fall below flood stage again tomorrow afternoon.

Downstream, a flood watch is in effect for the Trempealeau river near Dodge as the river is expected to rise above flood stage before cresting on Wednesday.

It's just one week into March, but with no measurable snow so far this month, we're down another 2.5" compared to the monthly average and... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. 

