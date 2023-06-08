Dry the next few days, but we do have some rain chances heading into the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We had one of the nicest days in a while across the area as we dealt with comfortable temperatures and low humidity along with good air quality.
Your Thursday forecast is looking to feature much of the same thing though some futurecasts show some light haze and smoke returning once again. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and a light east and southeast wind becoming more northeast in the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80.
Skies will be mainly clear tonight with a light and variable to calm wind, leading to another cool night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some of the colder pockets could fall into the upper 30s.