...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Eau Claire ends 64 hour streak with subzero feels like temp, but another burst of arctic air approaches

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

This week has been very cold so far, with the feels like temperatures (either actual air temp with no wind chill or wind chill value) below zero most of the time.

In fact, the wind chill fell below zero Sunday evening at 7pm since the 6pm observation had a barely positive temperature with no wind chill effect. Either the temperature without any wind or the wind chill temperature was below zero continuously from that point until 10am this morning when the temp was +7 and no wind chill effect.

That was 64 hours of it feeling like it's below zero outside in Eau Claire, which is over two and a half days.

While today was warmer this afternoon with highs near 20 degrees and only about 5 degrees below average, another round of arctic air will arrive... READ MORE

