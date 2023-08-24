Eau Claire felt like 110° for only 16th time in recorded history (since 1949) Wednesday as a cold front will soon bring relief from humidity

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a hot and humid day once again, but thankfully the highest temperatures have dipped back south and it felt like the 80s and 90s today instead of the 100s and 110s like it did yesterday.
Yesterday brought a high of 97 and a heat index that peaked at 110 in Eau Claire, which was 147 degrees warmer than the coldest wind chill this past winter of -37° from December 23.
Today's highs reached the mid 80s to low 90s, though the humidity remained high to make it feel warmer. The air conditioner will still have to work decently hard again tomorrow as the humidity remains with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again, but a cold front will move through during the day and that will bring relief from both heat and humidity.
Highs will only be in the mid to upper...