Eau Claire has gained 3 minutes daylight since last Wednesday's solstice

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
We have just begun to climb the daylight curve! Last Wednesday was the Winter Solstice, known for having the least amount of daylight in the entire year. However, the earliest sunset happens before the solstice and the latest sunrise happens after the solstice.
Eau Claire had 8 hours and 50 minutes between sunrise and sunset today, which is a full three minutes longer than the solstice last week. The sunset is now 9 minutes later than the earliest sunsets in the second week of December and we are now at the time of the year when sunrises are at their latest and are about to begin to get earlier each day!
Temperatures are a lot warmer than they were last week, too, with highs in the upper 30s into the low 40s for most, with Black River Falls being a bit of an outlier with a high in the upper 40s this afternoon.
That warmer air today melted a lot of snow, especially on roads. That could lead to problems tonight as temps fall back well below freezing...