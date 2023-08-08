Eau Claire hasn't seen any rain in nearly two weeks, only a couple chances are in the forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were warmer today than they were yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s, but the humidity was very comfortable with dew points generally in the 50s with a few exceptions.
That means that most of us were comfortable. When dew points are in the upper 50s, we can usually feel the moisture but it tends to not be enough to make us uncomfortable. Dew points in the low 50s are not very noticeable, while it tends to feel humid once the dew points cross into the low 60s.
With lower humidity comes continued dry air. It has been over a week since Eau Claire picked up measurable rain. That last round was very beneficial, but it wasn't followed up by more rounds of rain that would've helped us get out of the drought.
Chances are a bit better... READ MORE