Eau Claire hit 1" snow for first time this season on Monday with more in the forecast for the rest of the week

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Winter has certainly arrived with both colder temperatures and widespread snow. Temperatures were cold enough that the snow that fell today made roads slippery, especially this evening.
Eau Claire picked up 1" snow for the first time this winter, which is five days before the average date of the first inch snow. While five days earlier than average, it's pretty close to that date so within the realm of normal.
While this system will end overnight, there are several more rounds of snow closely behind that will affect most of the week... READ MORE