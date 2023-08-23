Eau Claire hit hottest August temperature in over a decade, was hottest at any point in over two years

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This week's heat peaked today with temperatures that aren't experienced every year. The last time Eau Claire hit 97 was in June of 2021, two years ago.
Usually, it isn't this hot this late in the summer, either as it's been over a decade since Eau Claire was 97 or hotter in the month of August. It also usually isn't this humid when it gets this hot this far north. Dew points were in the mid to upper 70s all day, which meant that it felt like 100+ since 11am.
At the coldest point this morning it still felt like 83 in Eau Claire and felt 90+ since 8am. Peak heat index in Eau Claire was near 110.
Air conditioners across the Chippewa Valley were at full power today, and even though it won't be quite as hot, they'll be working pretty hard... READ MORE