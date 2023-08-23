 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eau Claire hit hottest August temperature in over a decade, was hottest at any point in over two years

  • Updated
Record Watch High Today 3 xtra panels4pm.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

This week's heat peaked today with temperatures that aren't experienced every year. The last time Eau Claire hit 97 was in June of 2021, two years ago.

Usually, it isn't this hot this late in the summer, either as it's been over a decade since Eau Claire was 97 or hotter in the month of August. It also usually isn't this humid when it gets this hot this far north. Dew points were in the mid to upper 70s all day, which meant that it felt like 100+ since 11am.

At the coldest point this morning it still felt like 83 in Eau Claire and felt 90+ since 8am. Peak heat index in Eau Claire was near 110.

Air conditioners across the Chippewa Valley were at full power today, and even though it won't be quite as hot, they'll be working pretty hard... READ MORE

