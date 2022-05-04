Eau Claire might have hit latest freeze of the season this morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 30s across Western Wisconsin this morning, and Eau Claire was one of the many places that had a low at or below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.
The coldest spots were in our typically cool areas from Black River Falls up towards north-central Wisconsin where lows were in the mid to upper 20s. Eau Claire was exactly 32 this morning, though a few spots died stay a few degrees above freezing mainly south and west of Eau Claire, including Menomonie and Red Wing both with lows of 36.
Today is five days earlier than Eau Claire's average last freeze of the year, but there is a decent chance that today will end up as the season's latest freeze. The current seven day forecast goes to next Wednesday, May 11, and NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is calling for above average temperatures to continue through at least the third week in May.
