Eau Claire shatters Wednesday's record high temp, more record warmth in forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temps soared this afternoon, shattering Eau Claire's record high! Eau Claire hit a high of 89° as of the 4:30pm climate report.
Just one degree shy of 90, too! If it would have done it (the official climate report comes out at 7pm, so it's still possible), today would have been the earliest in the year Eau Claire has ever hit 90. The record earliest 90+ high is currently April 14, 2003.
It remains warm this evening after some spots in Western Wisconsin did, in fact, hit 90.
With dew points more important in the summer, it's a good time to go over what the dew point actually is...