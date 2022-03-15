 Skip to main content
Eau Claire's first 50° of 2022 expected Wednesday, possibly also first 60°

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

More snow melted today as temps rose after a foggy morning. Some spots hit the 50 degree threshold this afternoon, though Eau Claire fell just a bit short, at least so far today.

There's a small chance to hit 50 before sunset that's just after 7pm. So, while today wasn't the first 50 of the year, tomorrow will be. In fact, we'll be close to hitting the 60 degree mark tomorrow afternoon as we continue to warm.

Still, our first 50 of 2022 comes just a bit behind the average first 50 date of March 5. Eau Claire hasn't hit the 50 degree mark since shortly after midnight on December 16 as temps were falling behind the cold front that brought those severe storms and tornadoes to Western Wisconsin on December 15.

Temps stayed below 50 this afternoon in the spots that had the thickest fog this morning that took the longer time to dissipate. Fog chances are much lower tonight as... READ MORE

