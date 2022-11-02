Eau Claire's high temperature ties daily record. Tomorrow will still be warm (near 70°) before a cold front brings rain chances Thursday night through Saturday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was another very warm November day across Western Wisconsin with temperatures that are on the verge of rare for this time of year. Eau Claire tied the record high of 75 originally set in 1933, but the second warmest November second (before today) was 72° in 1938.
So while it has been quite cold in early November in the past, today remained warm mainly because of a combination of sunshine and the southerly wind that saw gusts as strong as 30 mph in the Chippewa Valley and was closer to 35-40 mph near the Minnesota border.
Another factor in how warm it got today was how dry it has been. Since air can change temperature faster than water can, the air temperature can change more quickly if there is very little water vapor in the atmosphere.
When it is warm, windy, and dry, the fire danger is high. All of Western Wisconsin and most of the state is at high fire danger...