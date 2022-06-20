Eau Claire's high today was hottest in over a year

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures soared across Western Wisconsin today, ranging from around 90 from Marshfield to Medford to the mid to upper 90s in the Chippewa Valley. Highs approached 100+ along the border with Minnesota.
As usual, despite those high temps, it's not so much the heat as that gosh darn humidity. Dew points were in the low 70s all day long. That made it feel like it was 100 or hotter all afternoon and evening.
Eau Claire was this hot most recently just over a year ago on June 10, 2021. Eau Claire also hit a high of 97 on June 5 of last year, and it's possible Eau Claire hits that yet this evening. If it does, it ties the hottest temperature recorded in just under a decade because Eau Claire hasn't hit 98° since 2012.
To be precise, Eau Claire's high hit 98 on July 16, 2012 a full 3,626 days ago. That's 9 years, 11 months, and 4 days to be exact.
Dew points will remain high through... READ MORE