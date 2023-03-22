 Skip to main content
Eau Claire's winter is now 9th snowiest in recorded history with more chances possible

Snowiest Winter Top 10.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Snow fell last night through this morning mainly north and east of Eau Claire. Gilman picked up 3" and our Weather Tracker, Bob, between Tony and Ladysmith reported a similar total.

Totals quickly decreased further south with 1" reports stretching to about a line through Chetek and Thorp.

Eau Claire picked up just 1/10" of slushy snow this morning that quickly melted today. That brings March up to 15.2", which is more than double the monthly average to date.

There is another chance...

