Eau Claire's winter is now 9th snowiest in recorded history with more chances possible

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Snow fell last night through this morning mainly north and east of Eau Claire. Gilman picked up 3" and our Weather Tracker, Bob, between Tony and Ladysmith reported a similar total.
Totals quickly decreased further south with 1" reports stretching to about a line through Chetek and Thorp.
Eau Claire picked up just 1/10" of slushy snow this morning that quickly melted today. That brings March up to 15.2", which is more than double the monthly average to date.
