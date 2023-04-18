Eau Claire's winter now 8th snowiest all-time, this week's precipitation will fall mostly as rain

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The snow that ended yesterday morning pushed Eau Claire up to over 75 inches on the year, enough to make this the 8th snowiest winter on record. While Eau Claire only got 2 inches, areas just 30 miles to the east picked up over 20.
Highs today were certainly cooler where the snow was deeper. The sun melted pretty much all of the snow in Eau Claire except for in mostly shaded spots. So, Eau Claire managed to warm about 10 degrees further than areas to the east where the snow was heavier.
Temps will approach the freezing mark tonight as the next low pressure system approaches. Some spots could see brief periods of heavy rain. Expect rain to move in tomorrow morning from the southwest.
The most widespread rain will fall between...