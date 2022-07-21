Enjoy this perfect beach weather! The heat and humidity lead to severe storms Saturday

We've certainly had our fair share of perfect weather days and we get to experience another one Thursday!
Abundant sunshine and a steady breeze will lead temps into the mid 80s! Dew points will be in the upper 50s to near 60 which means it will be comfortable.
Winds speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
The UV-Index for your Thursday will be a 7, meaning burn time is about 25 minutes. Don't forget a little sunscreen!
Overnight, lows drop into the 60s. A weak little wave will try to bring us a few spotty showers and storms early Friday morning...READ MORE