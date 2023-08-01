Even higher humidity arrives tomorrow with a slight chance for a few strong storms popping up

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs climbed into the 80s again today, but the humidity wasn't too bad. Thankfully, dew points ranged from the mid 50s to mid/upper 60s across Western Wisconsin this afternoon, but these will all rise overnight to at least the low 60s.
Dew points will further rise tomorrow to the mid/upper 60s along with some low 70s. This is very humid air, but not as humid as it was last week.
When humidity rises, there is energy available for any storm that forms. There will be an upper level disturbance passing through that will provide the lift for at least a few storms to form and tap into that energy.
Therefore, a few storms could be strong to severe...