Even warmer weather arrives after this evening's round of rain and/or snow exits the Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cold morning with lows near or slightly below Eau Claire's average low of 6°. Eau Claire was 4 this morning, but areas north and east were closer to zero with Black River Falls bottoming out at -1.
After that cold start, we sure warmed up quickly! Highs reached the mid to upper 30s with Black River Falls even climbing into the low 40s after beginning the day just below zero. Temps remain near or above freezing this evening, which is playing a big factor in what types of precipitation are falling as a low pressure system is moving through.
Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley just got a quick burst of light snow or graupel that didn't add up before getting into a pocket of drier air. Spots to the north and northeast are mainly seeing light to moderate snow, but more moisture is moving in from the west.
