Excessive heat and humidity almost over as an impending cold front brings potential strong to severe storms

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Happy Labor Day! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the holiday in the heat or cooling off from it as temperatures reached the 90s once more. Tuesday will see humidity climb a little higher despite lower temperatures. That's mainly due to an approaching cold front that will soon dispose the heat wave that we currently are experiencing.
For tonight, temperatures will only be dropping down into the mid 70s as humidity remains.
Tuesday will warm up to the low 90s with storm chances in the afternoon and evening.
