EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Heat and very high humidity will make it feel like 100°+ at times this week

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 115 to 120 this evening
and 105 to 110 Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index
values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s
in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also
lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 115 to 120 this evening
and 105 to 110 Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index
values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s
in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also
lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Heat and very high humidity will make it feel like 100°+ at times this week

  • 0
WatchWarn County Name 1.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

There are both Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place both today and tomorrow. Some counties are under one today and a different alert tomorrow, but the important thing is that both mean that high heat and humidity will make for possibly dangerous conditions for those working outside and those without air conditioning.

Today's clouds will clear out tonight, but today was cooler than average because of the cloud cover. It was slightly humid, too, but not at any level out of the ordinary for summer.

However, that changes in a big way tomorrow into Wednesday. At times, dew points may climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. This is incredibly uncomfortable humidity regardless the temperature, but the temperatures will also be hot with highs near or above... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here