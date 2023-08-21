EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Heat and very high humidity will make it feel like 100°+ at times this week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There are both Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place both today and tomorrow. Some counties are under one today and a different alert tomorrow, but the important thing is that both mean that high heat and humidity will make for possibly dangerous conditions for those working outside and those without air conditioning.
Today's clouds will clear out tonight, but today was cooler than average because of the cloud cover. It was slightly humid, too, but not at any level out of the ordinary for summer.
However, that changes in a big way tomorrow into Wednesday. At times, dew points may climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. This is incredibly uncomfortable humidity regardless the temperature, but the temperatures will also be hot with highs near or above... READ MORE