Expect a widespread killing freeze tonight as even Eau Claire's temp will dip below 30 for first time since Apr. 27

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Wintry weather has arrived to Western Wisconsin. Pretty much everyone has seen snowflakes already this season and many have had minor accumulations already. While temps warmed slightly this weekend, they have already begun to fall.
Eau Claire has only dropped below freezing 6 times so far this season. Only three of those days had a low colder than the freezing temp of 32. Tonight, Expect lows much colder than we've had so far this season with temps dropping down to the low to mid 20s.
A few spots might drop to the teens, but the coldest air will be mainly west of highway 53 because the blanket of clouds will hang on a bit longer to the east as the clouds will slowly depart west to east overnight.
