Expect nasty travel conditions for Thursday morning commute with heaviest snow rates between midnight and 6am

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Western Wisconsin except Polk County. Click here for details on the alerts and times they are in effect.
The main forecast points tonight are on the impacts of the approaching winter storm. Expect heavy snow rates overnight exceeding 1" per hour for several hours. Overnight travel will be dangerous with snow falling faster than plows can keep up with even on main roads.
Visibility will be well below 1/4 mile, too, during the heaviest snow that could continue into the morning commute. There will likely be 3 to 7 inches snow already on the ground by 6am and could be closer to... READ MORE