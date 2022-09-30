Fall Color (report) Friday! While leaves continue to change, this summer's lack of rain will result in less vivid colors

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Leaves are really beginning to change colors across the state but especially northern and western Wisconsin. Colors are past the 50% mark according to Travel Wisconsin in a few counties, including Barron County which has reports up to 70% of peak!
Most of the Chippewa Valley is in the 20 to 40 percent range as there is still plenty of green, but yellows and oranges are mixing in nicely.
When it comes to leaf science, yellows and oranges tend to be fairly consistent from year to year, but the process of creating reds and purples are affected the most by weather patterns.
Temperatures and rainfall are the most important parameters when evaluating how good the fall colors will be... READ MORE