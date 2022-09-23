Fall colors beginning to show, though there are more rain chances through the weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a very cold Friday morning across Central Wisconsin with lows in the Northwoods near Eagle River and Tomahawk dropping slightly below 30 degrees!
There were other freezing temperatures, too, though not quite in the Chippewa Valley. Ladysmith, Medford, and Black River Falls fell down into the 30s with Black River Falls the closest to freezing at 33 this morning.
Temperatures warmed up faster in the coldest areas east of us because those areas stayed clear last night and had a bit of sunshine before the round of rain we saw this afternoon got to those spots. Still, most of Western Wisconsin climbed close to 60 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler than Eau Claire's average high of 69.
