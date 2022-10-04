 Skip to main content
Fall colors nearing peak just as temperatures prepare to drop after a cold front moves through

Fall Color Report- State to DMA 2018.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Fall colors are nearing peak in northern Wisconsin, and it's not that far behind in the Chippewa Valley. Taylor County is closest to peak according to Travel Wisconsin with a report of 80% color.

The report from Rusk County is 5 days old and it's likely a lot has changed since then. In fact, Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe was up in Rusk County working on a story today and he estimated the colors closer to 60% along highway 8.

It was a warmer day with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon across Western Wisconsin, but temperatures likely won't be this warm for at least a week. If highs don't hit the mid 70s again for the next two or three weeks, it's possible we won't be this warm again until... READ MORE

