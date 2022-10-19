Fall colors reportedly at peak to past peak in Western Wisconsin

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Fall colors have been changing more quickly than in past years as the colors began to change later than typical due to drought or near-drought conditions. Now, colors are about as good as they'll likely get in most places.
Areas near and north of highway 64 are already in the dark maroon "fading peak" category according to Travel Wisconsin and a few places in northern and north-central Wisconsin are already well past peak.
Since we had two consecutive nights with widespread hard freezes with lows at least in the mid 20s, the leaves that are left on trees will become more brittle and will likely fall very soon.
