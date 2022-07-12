Fantastic fair forecast for next few days

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair began with fantastic weather today, though a few showers and storms will be possible through this evening before that chance ends tonight.
Tomorrow will be sunny at the fairgrounds and we'll continue having lower humidity temps will warm to around 80 degrees in the afternoon.
Thursday looks similar with highs also in the 80s, though humidity will begin to rise again later in the day ahead of chances for rain and storms returning overnight into Friday morning.
