Father's Day weekend is teed up to be quite nice despite a small chance rain/thunder

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire had a nice Friday before Father's Day weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. Today's highs will continue into tomorrow and Sunday as well making for a nice weekend.
If you plan on golfing tomorrow, Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers, possibly with thunder, but will mostly miss Chippewa Valley and only last from the afternoon through early evening. So, if you are looking for a perfect hole in one, the best chances to tee off is in the morning and early afternoon.
Humidity will remain comfortable through...