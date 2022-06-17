 Skip to main content
Father's Day weekend is teed up to be quite nice despite a small chance rain/thunder

Fathers Day 2020 3 Day.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Eau Claire had a nice Friday before Father's Day weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. Today's highs will continue into tomorrow and Sunday as well making for a nice weekend.

If you plan on golfing tomorrow, Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers, possibly with thunder, but will mostly miss Chippewa Valley and only last from the afternoon through early evening. So, if you are looking for a perfect hole in one, the best chances to tee off is in the morning and early afternoon.

Humidity will remain comfortable through...

