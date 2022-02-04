Few more flakes and more seasonable temperatures through the weekend

We had a few flurries on Friday for a trace of snow with clearing skies afterwards. As we fall into Friday night, a few key changes begin happening.
Friday and Saturday will be similar with winds beginning to shift directions from the south giving us warmer and more seasonable air on Saturday. The other difference will be cloud coverage with a mostly cloudy sky throughout most of Saturday.
Slight chances for snow begin around 7 a.m. Saturday, with a few flurries. Flurries will be on and off throughout ...READ MORE.