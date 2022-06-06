Few shower chances as mild temps continue

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs this afternoon climbed to the mid 70s in the Chippewa Valley, though there were warmer temps in Minnesota and cooler temps in Central Wisconsin where there was a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon.
Expect temps to remain fairly close to the highs through about sunset, then cool down overnight like it has been. We haven't had much humidity, which allows for cooler overnight temperatures.
While it hasn't been super warm other than for just a day or so yet, it's still great ice cream weather. While you may think about the cool treat more on hotter days, it doesn't melt as quickly when temps are in the 70s compared to when it's 90+ out.
Expect a few clouds to...