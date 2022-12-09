Few slippery spots possible as light snow/wintry mix falls Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed above freezing Friday afternoon across Western Wisconsin, though not by much. Still, it was a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 31 degrees.
A couple of weak wintry systems has moved through Western Wisconsin earlier this week, and another is on the way for the weekend. This could lead to some slippery roads on Saturday both in the morning and again later in the evening.
Expect a round of light snow or rain, possibly mixed at times through the day. Even though precip will likely be falling midday, most major roads should be fine with air and road temps expected to be just above freezing.
Precipitation will begin to taper off...