Finally, some sunshine in the forecast!

We have been socked in with the cloud cover as of late. In fact, eight of the last nine days has seen the average cloud cover in Eau Claire at 70% or higher. The next few days though will feature a lot more sunshine than cloud cover.
Your Tuesday will feature sunny skies to begin the day then skies turning partly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
After a few evening clouds, skies will become clear overnight and winds will remain light to calm. Lows fall back into the 20s, so another cold night ahead.