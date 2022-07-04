Firework forecast: Rain chances decreasing, fog/mist builds back in tonight

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Happy Fourth of July! Hopefully the rain didn't affect your plans too much, but it was quite the dreary day. The good news is the rain will dry up and we might even get some clearing this evening ahead of Eau Claire's fireworks show from Carson Park.
Working against the show will be low clouds and fog building back in. Hopefully fog/mist development holds off until after the show.
Temperatures were held cooler with today's light rain and mist. Rain wasn't heavy, but it was steady, widespread, and quite annoying. Expect humidity to play a factor in tonight's fog chance. Fog could be particularly dense... READ MORE