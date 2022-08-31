First day of Meteorological Fall comes with return of summerlike humidity

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After another mild start to the day, temperatures warmed to the mid/upper 80s this afternoon across Western Wisconsin. This is how the month of August and meteorological summer comes to an end.
September first is tomorrow and also is both the first day of school for many in the Chippewa Valley and the first day of meteorological fall.
Humidity has slightly increased, too, with afternoon dew points ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. Dew points won't change too much overnight, but they will increase again tomorrow to possibly the mid 60s.
Overall, it should be a great start to the school year for most: I gave the morning forecast an A+ and the evening forecast an A- because it'll be a bit warm and humid but otherwise very nice.
It will remain warm and humid for the next... READ MORE