First day of Summer has arrived and it'll certainly be feeling like it

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We finally did it... Summer is finally here! The Summer solstice will officially occur at 9:58 AM Central Time. Today is when the sun reaches the highest point in the sky and the northern hemisphere is tilted most towards the sun.
We did have another Air Quality Alert in place on Tuesday for ground ozone pollution as the air quality reached the orange category. We'll continue to see periods of ground ozone pollution the next few days that may prompt alerts being issued.
The first day of Summer will feel like it as we'll see a mainly sunny sky with an east to southeast wind to southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be in the mid 50s to low 60s, so it'll be a touch humid but nothing too crazy.
