First of only a few small chances to see partial sunshine over the next week arrives Friday afternoon

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Snow was heaviest last night and started to taper off this morning with only a few areas of light snow or flurries remaining on radar this evening.
Snow totals were fairly consistent generally in the 4" to 8" range, though there were a few higher spots. One such spot was Pepin County with reports of 8.0" in Arkansaw and 7.3" in Stockholm. Reports from Eau Claire county were on the lower end in the 4 to 6 inch range.
It's also been breezy today with wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph and some gusts in the 20s. It'll stay fairly breezy through at least the first half of the night and even tomorrow's wind will remain between 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest.
Temperatures will be near average tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid 20s, and that comes with the chance to see some peeks of sunshine...