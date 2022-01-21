First of several rounds of snow begins this evening after a frigid morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was the coldest morning of the winter to date in Eau Claire with a low of -21. Lows areawide ranged for the most part from -15 to -30 with Black River Falls being the coldest at -28 and Osceola being a bit of a "warm" outlier at -9.
For Eau Claire, it has been 339 days since temps last dropped below -20. That was February 16 last year with a low of -26. Eau Claire averages 1 to 2 days per winter with lows dropping to at least -20, though it doesn't happen every year.
Temps have warmed into the teens since then and should continue to warm through the middle of the night with expected overnight highs near 20 before dropping back to near 10 by mid tomorrow morning.
The warmer temps come with the snow chances tonight, which will begin in the next couple hours and scatter out slowly after midnight. Snow should be out by morning and leave... READ MORE