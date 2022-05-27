First round of weekend rain/storms arrives Saturday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a beautiful Friday across Western Wisconsin with a sunny sky, low humidity, light wind, and high temperatures in the 70s. Temps will warm for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend after a warm front moves through Saturday. In addition, humidity will increase after that front passes.
Regardless if your weekend plans include traveling or staying home, there will be a couple rounds of scattered showers and storms to deal with. If staying home, there still will be time to plant flowers or the garden between rounds as freezing temps will no longer be a threat going forward.
The first round of rain arrives in the form of scattered showers Saturday morning. There could be a few rumbles of thunder with these showers, but severe storms shouldn't be a factor as the level one risk remains on the Minnesota side of the border.
