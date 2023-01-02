First snowfall of 2023 is here with another snowstorm moving through the Chippewa Valley

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This morning starts off with a few chances of fog reducing visibility down to a quarter of a mile at times. Later this evening, visibility will be affected once more, but in a different way. Tonight, our first winter storm of 2023 is here, brining lots of mixed precipitation.
A Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight at 6 pm until midnight Tuesday night for Buffalo, Clark, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, Taylor, and Trempealeau County.
A Winter Storm warning begins at 3 am on Tuesday until midnight Tuesday night for Polk, Barron, and St.Croix county.