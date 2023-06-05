Five-day 90s streak ended Sunday, but forecast remains mostly dry even as temps slightly cool

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Air quality remains low across Western Wisconsin as smoke from wildfires in Quebec is falling to the surface. The pollutant sensor near Eau Claire has been in the red category most of the day for Particulate Matter 2.5, which is technical speak for smoke particles. Ozone pollution has been in the orange category, too, most of the day.
It was still warm this afternoon, but not as warm as the past week has been. Eau Claire's high was in the 80s, so the streak of 90+ highs has ended as a five-day streak between last Wednesday and yesterday (Sunday).
Over the past week, both high and low temperatures were above average. The lows were mostly in the 60s as the humidity rose this weekend, and it was still slightly humid today. Temperatures will decrease after a cold front moves through tonight and tomorrow.
Despite the higher temperatures and humidity... READ MORE