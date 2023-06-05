 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Five-day 90s streak ended Sunday, but forecast remains mostly dry even as temps slightly cool

Almanac Hi-Lo 7 Day plus Forecast 7 Day.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Air quality remains low across Western Wisconsin as smoke from wildfires in Quebec is falling to the surface. The pollutant sensor near Eau Claire has been in the red category most of the day for Particulate Matter 2.5, which is technical speak for smoke particles. Ozone pollution has been in the orange category, too, most of the day.

It was still warm this afternoon, but not as warm as the past week has been. Eau Claire's high was in the 80s, so the streak of 90+ highs has ended as a five-day streak between last Wednesday and yesterday (Sunday).

Over the past week, both high and low temperatures were above average. The lows were mostly in the 60s as the humidity rose this weekend, and it was still slightly humid today. Temperatures will decrease after a cold front moves through tonight and tomorrow.

Despite the higher temperatures and humidity... READ MORE

