FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Localized heavy rainfall in excess of 4 inches early Friday

Very slow-moving thunderstorms continue to train over each other through early Friday morning. Localized rainfall amounts have been estimated in excess of 2 to 4 inches already as of 5 am Friday morning.
Flash Flood Warnings are in place for the following counties:
Barron- until 8 am
Chippewa - until 9 am
Clark - until 8:15 am
TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! Do not try to drive through flood water.
Rainfall will continue until the mid-morning hours as this stationary front slowly gets going again. We'll see the potential for an isolated storm through midday before we slowly clear into the evening.
