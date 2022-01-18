Flash freeze expected as temps drop 40 degrees overnight

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps topped out near 40 degrees this afternoon, and some spots even climbed above 40!
Eau Claire was right about 40, which is as warm as we've been since Christmas Eve. That was 25 days ago. The last time Eau Claire was warmer than today was 34 days ago on the evening of December 15 when Eau Claire hit a daily record high of 58.
Our warm temps today caused melting mainly on the side roads that still had packed snow and slush. For the most part, main roads were completely dry. This is important as the temps fall tonight. Not only will they drop below freezing, they'll drop very quickly to well below freezing.
Any melted slush will freeze quickly and that will lead to slippery spots anywhere you see snow or water on road. There could even be black ice... READ MORE