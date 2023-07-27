Flooding due to heavy rainfall remains the threat for this evening as showers and thunderstorms continue

Tonight's storms have mostly been focused on the northern counties in the Chippewa Valley or outside of it entirely. It hasn't been until the last hour or so, that most of the area has gotten to experience showers and thunderstorms. This is mostly due to storms moving relatively slowly, but that speed will play a factor in tonight's hazard.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Barron, Rusk, and Polk County until 12:45am on Friday. 2" to 4" of rain is expected.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Peirce, Polk, Rusk, and St.Croix County until 4am on Friday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, Trempealeau County until 5am on Friday.
Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas are possible.
Much of the flooding is due to storms in the Chippewa Valley moving slowly, but also having localized areas of very heavy rainfall of 3" to 5".
This is a change to what transpired earlier, with many reports in the northern counties of the Chippewa Valley, and just outside, of large hail up to golf ball size, trees down, and gusts of 50-70 mph.
Rain is expected to conclude early tomorrow morning around 3-4am with Friday being another hot and humid day. However, danger of any heat is not expected.
Friday will see a potential for storms to become strong to the severe in the evening hours. The Stormtracker 18 team will be tracking those potential storms.