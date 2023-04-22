Flooding reaching its highest levels this weekend as precipitation chances diminish

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Over the past few days, we have continued to monitor the Chippewa River as it has continued to rise. Today, for Eau Claire, it has reached its highest levels. For our new week, rain chances will be low and will help aid in the river receding.
Saturday was the crest of the Chippewa River at Eau Clarie reaching 776.44'. This would put in the moderate flood stage.
Sunday will see the river start to recede, putting it back to the minor flood stage.
For the Chippewa River at Durand, it still has... READ MORE.