Fog and a slight chance light snow in forecast to end 2022; winter storm possible first week of 2023

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A cold front moved through Western Wisconsin last night, but didn't get to Eastern Wisconsin until this afternoon. That's how Milwaukee was able to have a high near 60 degrees and Eau Claire's was only 32.
Even that temp was hit just after midnight, and today's daylight temps never were warmer than the low 20s in Eau Claire and much of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to clearing clouds, expect fog to develop this evening.
That fog could even linger through the weekend, though it'll be thickest overnight through early morning hours each day. When it's foggy, moisture from the fog can create slippery spots by freezing to roads that are below freezing. So, slick spots are possible through the weekend.
The other potentially impactful weather before ringing in the new year... READ MORE