Foggy conditions take us into Labor Day

Today, high pressure settled in, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures mainly in the 70s, and light easterly winds. The dew points were in the 40s and 50s, making it comfortable to be outside.
It will be mostly clear tonight, with a chance of fog after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s, with our northern counties experiencing temperatures in the 40s. Easterly winds will be light.
Labor Day begins with fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Monday night is expected to bring more fog, mostly clear skies, and light east-southeast winds...READ MORE