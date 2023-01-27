Forecast doesn't always follow the climate averages: while average high climbs, forecast temps plunge

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures topped out around 30 earlier this afternoon right around when the snow came to an end. Many places picked up about an inch snow late last night through midday today with even some flurries lingering into the afternoon and evening.
Temps felt much colder as there was a gusty wind of 10 to 20 mph gusting into the 30s this afternoon, so wind chills were down in the teens and single digits, and that same wind blew that snow around to cause minor drifting.
Today was the first step up in terms of our average highs after 18 straight days with the average stuck at the bottom of the curve at 23°. Today's average high climbed to 24°, and it will climb to 25° next Thursday.
