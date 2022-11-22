Forecast looking good for holiday travel: only a slight chance for isolated rain or wintry mix Thursday afternoon/night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Thanksgiving is now only two days away, but Thanksgiving doesn't fall on the same date every year. Ten years ago, today's date (Nov. 22) was Thanksgiving Day, and it was quite the warm one. November 22 of 2012 had a high of 62 degrees!
For this year, temperatures won't be that warm. Still, it should be a nice weekend and much warmer than last weekend. There isn't much of a chance for precipitation, either, so travel conditions are looking good!
There is only a slight chance for light and isolated rain or wintry mix Thursday afternoon and overnight with another slight chance for a few flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning with better chances... READ MORE