Freeze possible tonight in Chippewa Valley, hard freeze possible north & east of Eau Claire

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This morning was Eau Claire's first morning with a low below 40 degrees- it was quite chilly! Lows ranged from the mid 30s to the low 40s across most of Western Wisconsin, and some patchy frost was possible in spots that dropped to the lower 30s.
Black River Falls was by far the coldest place with a low below freezing once again at 29 this morning. That was close to a hard freeze, defined as a low of 28 or colder. When lows drop that cold, more time is spent below freezing and it's cold enough to cool plants to the freezing mark.
There could be a hard/killing freeze tonight in our typically cooler spots north and east of Eau Claire. Highs this afternoon climbed only into the 50s, making today the first time Eau Claire has failed to reach 60 this fall.
With low temperatures forecast to be even colder tonight, there is a Freeze Warning in effect for the Chippewa Valley and most of Western Wisconsin...